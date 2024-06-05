Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Masimo, and FutureFuel and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Masimo Corporation MASI, and FutureFuel Corp. FF. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Masimo Corporation MASI

On May 7, 2024, after market hours, Masimo filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which, among other things, announced that the "Company received a civil investigative demand from the DOJ [Department of Justice] pursuant to the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729-3733, dated March 25, 2024, seeking documents and information related to customer returns of the Company's Rad-G® and Rad-97® products, including returns related to the Company's recall of select Rad-G® products in 2024."

On this news, Masimo's stock price fell $15.98 per share, or 11.75%, to close at $120.02 per share on May 8, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

For more information on the Masimo investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MASI

FutureFuel Corp. FF

On May 10, 2024, FutureFuel disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it "has identified a correction required to be made to its historical consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, nine months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023", "relat[ing] solely to the reported amount of ‘Other assets' and the resulting total amount of ‘Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities' and the reported amount of ‘Collateralization of derivative instruments' and the resulting total amount of ‘Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities' in the respective consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, nine months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the ‘Correction')." Accordingly, FutureFuel advised that certain of the Company's previous financial statements should no longer be relied upon and would be restated.

On this news, FutureFuel's stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 8.55%, to close at $5.03 per share on May 13, 2024.

For more information on the FutureFuel investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FF

