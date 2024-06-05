Discovery Announces Management Appointment

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. DSVDSVSF ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Utting as Vice President, Investor Relations effective immediately.



Mr. Utting is a Chartered Financial Analyst with over 35 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications and finance, mainly in the mining and financial services sectors. His mining experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland") from June 2017 to February 2022 when Kirkland merged with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Utting was Vice President, Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") from April 2016 to June 2017 following Tahoe's acquisition of Lake Shore Gold Corp., where he had worked as Vice President, Investor Relations from March 2008 to April 2016. Most recently, Mr. Utting joined Discovery as a consultant in February 2024 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Finance (full-time consultant) for Karora Resources Inc. from January 2023 to September 2023.

Tony Makuch, CEO, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Mark to Discovery's executive team. He brings to the Company extensive experience in all aspects of investor relations, corporate communications and finance, as well as a strong work ethic and an overriding commitment to creating value for shareholders. His contribution will prove highly beneficial as we continue to move our company forward."

About Discovery

Discovery's flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project (the "Project"), one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The Feasibility Study completed in February 2024 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a large-scale, long-life project that generates attractive economic returns and delivers substantial socio-economic benefits for local stakeholders. In developing and operating the Project, an important priority will be maximizing the use of green energy sources, such as electric vehicles and solar power, with the Company's objective being to establish Cordero as the lowest carbon footprint open-pit mine globally.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P.Eng

President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:

Mark Utting, CFA

VP Investor Relations

Phone: 416-806-6298

Email: mark.utting@discoverysilver.com

Website: www.discoverysilver.com