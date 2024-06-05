Insurtech Insights USA 2024: Highlights from the Opening Day

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA 2024, the premier gathering for innovators and leaders in the insurance technology industry, kicked off today at the Javits Center, setting the stage for an exciting two-day event.



With over 5,000 delegates and over 400 industry leaders in attendance, the conference is already proving to be a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and thought leadership.

The opening keynote on the main stage featured a Fireside Chat with Casey Kempton, President of Personal Lines at Nationwide. Moderated by Lisa Wardlaw, Founder & President of 360 Digital Immersion, the session offered valuable insights into leadership strategies and industry trends from one of the insurance sector's foremost executives.

Kempton and Wardlaw delved into the complex landscape that personal lines insurance is navigating today. "The world is complicated," Kempton observed. "We face increasing interest rates, rising property costs, and companies exiting certain environments. These economic pressures are leading people to make tough decisions about their insurance coverage, often without fully understanding the risks involved."

Diagnostic breakthroughs in cancer

At 10:15 AM, Josh Ofman, MD, MSHS, President of GRAIL, LLC, delivered an impactful 15-minute presentation on the Tech Stage. His talk, "Using Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) and Innovation to Make an Impact," explored the latest advancements in MCED technologies and their significant implications for the insurance industry.

The main stage also featured two compelling panel discussions. The first, "Excelling in an Ever-Evolving Landscape," included Bill Pappas, EVP & Head of Global Technology and Operations at MetLife, and was moderated by Bryan Falchuk, Founder & Managing Partner at Insurance Evolution Partners.

The second panel, "The Reinsurer of Tomorrow: Innovation and Preparedness," included J.C. Brueckner, President & CEO US Life & Health at SCOR, and Nicolas Berg, Head of P&C North America at SCOR, with Lisa Wardlaw moderating.

Generative AI takes center stage

A highlight of the day was the session "GenAI: Revolutionizing Insurance with Intelligent Next-Gen Insurance Core Solutions," held from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM on the main stage. Panelists Robert Pick from Tokio Marine North America Service, Sandeep Mangaraj from Microsoft, Manish Shah from Majesco, and Denise Garth from Majesco discussed how Generative AI is transforming underwriting processes, enhancing efficiency, and driving innovation in the industry.

Kristoffer Lundberg, CEO of Insurtech Insights, commented on the success of the opening day, saying, "We are thrilled with the energy and engagement from all attendees. The discussions today have set a high bar for the rest of the conference."

Insurtech Insights USA 2024 continues tomorrow with the highly anticipated inaugural Women's Leadership Congress, sponsored by Google and Irys. This session, featuring accomplished female leaders such as Casey Kempton, Sabrina Hart, and Margeaux Giles, will explore the theme "Charting the Path to the C-Suite" and provide actionable insights for aspiring female leaders.

Megan Kuczynski, President of Insurtech Insights USA, who will be moderating the session, said: "It is my honor to facilitate this critical discussion on the Insurtech Insights main stage with some of the most powerful and influential female leaders in our industry, paving the way for the next generation to chart their course to the C-suite."

For more information about Insurtech Insights USA 2024 and to register for the conference, please visit here.

About Insurtech Insights USA:

Insurtech Insights USA is the leading global conference for the insurtech industry, bringing together experts, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of insurance. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and disruption, Insurtech Insights USA provides a platform for networking, learning, and driving meaningful change in the insurance sector. Learn more: https://www.insurtechinsights.com/america

For media queries and other information about the event, please contact:

Girish Jaggi

The MicDrop Agency

+1 (289) 623 3627

girish@themicdropagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6d6e1c1-c18d-4ea4-aa66-3865c0054d68

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0998bb5c-ab87-4957-94df-c9f0aad9b665

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98e4ad03-d1df-480f-8415-4feecfb4a3cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e94e101-f24c-425b-97f7-5e795e630d66

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29210592-46ec-40aa-a737-b8ce865bdbfb





