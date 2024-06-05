Alt Pro Expo Coming to Houston in June 2024

Loading... Loading...

HOUSTON, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") — After a series of blowout events across both North and South America, the Alternative Products Expo ("Alt Pro Expo"), proudly presented by ZJ Events , is ready to take center stage in Houston. The exciting, electrifying intense in-person Houston Expo 2024 will rock the George R. Brown Convention Center from June 20-22, 2024.



The city of Houston is at the heart of the United States' smoke shop buzz burgeoning with over 500 specialty establishments and counting. The supportive policy framework, cherished history of free markets, and ease of doing business have driven a 20% increase in new smoke shops since last year which are continuously attracting the hottest new and emerging brands.

As the flagship series of events in the global counterculture industry, Alt Pro Expo has garnered a remarkable reputation as a blow-out business networking festival that features the best of the best across hundreds of top manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, innovators, vendors, researchers, budding entrepreneurs, and seasoned industry professionals.

The six-day event is geared to position budding entrepreneurs for rapid market entry into the US and to throw open the doors to global opportunities through on-site branding, marketing and awareness at the show via on-site video interviews and podcasts.

The vaping, hemp, and smoke shop segments are generating tens of billions of dollars in revenue annually, and Houston, as the fourth-most populous city in the country, is fast becoming a major hub for the rapidly growing alternative products industry, especially since the state's recent decision to legalize hemp production.

Moreover, the city is a commercial and cultural magnet, well-known for being a startup wonderland, with its innovative spirit, boomtown vibes, and thrilling day and nightlife. Houston's one-of-a-kind day and night dynamics support a unique social and cultural fabric including exciting street art, jiving bars, an extraordinary culinary tapestry, a thriving night-time smoke shop atmosphere, as well as a world-class public transport system. Attendees will engage and enjoy plenty of game-changing and real interactions to help make meaningful connections and further deepen professional networks.

The upcoming six-day event boasts an incredible portfolio of innovative products, including vape and hemp products, CBD, disposables, kratom, mushrooms, functional beverages, dietary supplements, nootropics, nicotine replacement, energy enhancers, mood changers, other accessories, plus diverse product skews and selections of the hottest brands in the Americas.

Importantly, the expo provides attendees with a guided launch code to market expansion and dominance, including,

Pre-event guidance such as securing travel documents for your team to reach the event, booth selection, and sponsorship match to optimize visibility and meet your business goals; getting show-ready; and streamlining logistics with our shipping partners to securely deliver of your products and exhibits to the location. Onsite support including legal guidance (trademarks, IP, incorporation, taxation, and other legal advice); meetings with potential distributors, retailers, and channel partners for market delivery support; cultural training and educational services to build deeper insights into regional dynamics, business culture, and marketing strategies. Post-show cooperation so that attendees can implement their newly crafted expansion plans by reconnecting with other attendees to form lasting partnerships; consolidate supply chains and logistics; and finally, expand footprint and strategically secure market dominion.



Last year's Dallas show, another dynamic center for retail distribution and less than four hours' drive away, attests to the eclectic vibe of the countercultural industry sweeping through Houston and throughout the state.

The expo offers attendees a wealth of opportunities to interact directly with buyers and distributors, learn about cutting-edge technological developments in the space, significantly increase brand exposure, and explore strategic collaborations.

The expo will feature experienced C-suite executives and senior company representatives from industry giants such as Pod Juice, Kado Bar, Lightfire Group, ELFBAR, Pura, Fumot, Oxbar, and ZETA, among hundreds more.

Sebastian Carmona, Director of Partnerships, said, "The Alternative Products Expo is the flagship series for the global counterculture industry and is the preeminent platform for nurturing professional networks, building market presence, and fine-tuning market entry strategies. Following the raging success of the Dallas event last year, we are thrilled to be returning to the great state of Texas to help drive participation and innovation in the vape, smoke shop, and the broader alternative products sector. The upcoming expo is a must-attend for fresh business owners and vendors, established industry players, enthusiastic consumers, and curious newcomers."

In addition to accessing the flight voucher program , exciting show specials, and AltPro Bucks, attendees will have the chance to participate in The Ultimate Smoke Shop Giveaway - $100K , offering huge rewards of top-tier inventory.

Secure your tickets and your future now at https://altproexpo.com/tickets/

To become an exhibitor or sponsor the expo, view further details at https://altproexpo.com/become-an-exhibitor/

Trinity Hemp is the presenting sponsor of Alternative Products Expo Houston

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. Our founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen, with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, we seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.

For more information, please visit https://altproexpo.com/

