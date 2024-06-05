Consolidated Water Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend

Loading... Loading...

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share for the third quarter of 2024.



The cash dividend is payable on July 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2024.