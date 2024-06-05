ORIGENCE CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH "30 YEARS OF IMPACT" FUNDRAISER SUPPORTING CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Loading... Loading...

Irvine, California, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, celebrates its 30-year anniversary of serving credit unions with a special "30 Years of Impact" campaign fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide.

"As we commemorate Origence's 30-year anniversary, we are grateful for each of our credit union partners who have been integral to our journey of growth and impact. To mark this significant occasion, I am excited to announce our "30 Years of Impact" campaign in partnership with Credit Unions for Kids / Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to give back to our communities in the spirit of people helping people," said Tony Boutelle, CEO at Origence. "Celebrating milestones is not just about looking back at achievements but also about recognizing the invaluable support and partnerships that have paved the way for success."

Origence invites credit unions to participate by contributing a minimum of $300 to reach a goal of $30,000 for the "30 Years of Impact" campaign. Origence will match total contributions up to $30,000, doubling the impact of the collective gift. Donors contributing online to the fundraiser have the opportunity to designate Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in their local community to receive their funds or they can opt to spread the support across all Children's Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide.

"Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is extremely proud of the long-term partnership with Origence. For 30 years, Origence has proven their commitment to improving communities in many ways, but likely none more impactful than their leadership of Credit Unions for Kids," said Julie Breckenkamp, VP of National Strategic Partnerships with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "They have directly and indirectly been responsible for tens of millions of dollars being raised to improve pediatric healthcare across the United States. We are grateful for their support and congratulate them on their 30th anniversary!"

The online fundraiser will run for 30 days and conclude on June 27, 2024, at Origence's final day of their Lending Tech Live conference hosted this year in San Diego, California at the Marriott Marquis hotel.

Lending Tech Live '24 is the premier lending technology conference in the credit union industry. Thought leaders from hundreds of credit unions across the country attend. The conference provides insight into the latest strategies for building stronger, more profitable lending portfolios and reaching more members. This year's event will celebrate Origence's 30-year anniversary and will include a special retrospective of the last 30 years with credit union legends.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 88 million applications for $551 billion in funded loans. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Origence was named the 2023 CUSO of the year by NACUSO. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Credit Unions for Kids and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Credit Unions for Kids is the brand under which America's credit unions fundraise for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The collaborative effort, driven by a "people helping people" philosophy, includes individual credit unions, local chapters, state leagues/associations, two national trade organizations, business partners, and several trade publications. Founded in 1996, Credit Unions for Kids has raised more than $150 million for affiliated children's hospitals. Annually, credit unions are the fifth largest corporate contributor to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The credit union community established a wonderful legacy at hospitals across the country, funding breakthrough research, numerous programs and services, and construction of new facilities. Fundraising activities run the gamut from major events to online giving campaigns to paper balloon icon sales. For more information on Credit Unions for Kids and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, please contact Nick Coleman at (515) 339-1723 or ncoleman@cmnhospitals.org.

