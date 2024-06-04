Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2024
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|05/31/2024
|96,493,078
|
Total gross of voting rights: 96,493,078
|
Total net* of voting rights: 96,236,383
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment
