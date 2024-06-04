Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
05/31/2024

 		96,493,078

 		 

Total gross of voting rights: 96,493,078

 
 

Total net* of voting rights: 96,236,383

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment


