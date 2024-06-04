Hampton University Announces Expansion of Digital Footprint with Launch of New Online Degree Programs

Loading... Loading...

Hampton, VA, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton University is proud to announce a significant expansion of HamptonU Online, its acclaimed online education platform, by introducing a diverse array of new degree programs, including a streamlined one-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) and comprehensive degree offerings through the newly launched School of Religion.

These initiatives align with the goals of Hampton University's 10-year strategic plan to elevate academic excellence by continuously expanding its academic inventory and providing accessible, affordable high-quality education that meets the needs of today's workforce.

Hampton University has been navigating the digital world for 14 years, building on its legacy of excellence and by responding to the growing demand for online learning, and the evolving landscape of higher education. This digital renaissance has redefined academic success, making the discovery and discourse that happens within its prestigious halls accessible to students worldwide, regardless of their location.

"We are excited to expand our curriculum and the introduction of these programs marks a significant milestone for Hampton University," said HU President Darrell K. Williams. "These additions are more than new degrees, they are new avenues for our students to explore, achieve, and contribute meaningfully to our global community.

"This transformative initiative is a testament to our dedication to providing a comprehensive educational experience that meets the evolving needs of our students and the demands of the modern workforce."

HamptonU Online has recently been recognized as one of Virginia's top affordable online colleges by Affordable Colleges Online. This accolade highlights the university's dedication to affordability and accessibility in higher education.

New Degree Programs

The newly launched one-year MBA program is designed for professionals seeking to accelerate their careers without compromising their current job responsibilities. Alongside this, the School of Religion at Hampton University now offers degrees at multiple levels, including Associate in Theology, Bachelor in Religious Studies, Master's degrees in Theological Studies and Worship Studies, and doctoral programs in Public Theology and Community Engagement, and Pastoral Leadership and Congregational Development. Students can expect a rigorous curriculum centered on theological approaches that compel leaders to modernize the interpretation of scripture, all while embracing long-standing hermeneutical principles.

"These programs are meticulously crafted to inspire and empower our students to lead with faith and wisdom in their communities, said University Chaplain and Founding Dean of the School of Religion, Rev. Dr. Debra L. Haggins. "Our curriculum bridges traditional hermeneutical principles with modern societal challenges, preparing leaders for meaningful engagement in today's complex world."

Prospective students can now apply for the new degree programs, which are delivered entirely online to provide maximum flexibility, by visiting hamptonu.edu/huonline. Financial aid is available for eligible students.

"Our expanded online offerings continue to set Hampton University apart in the realm of digital education," said Aresta Johnson, Ph.D., Dean of University College. "We provide a supportive, engaging online learning environment that allows our students to succeed on their own terms, anytime and anywhere."

"With these new programs, Hampton University is not just responding to market demands but also preparing visionary leaders who can adapt to and shape the future," said President Williams. "This expansion represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide an education for life."

For more information about the new online MBA and the expanded religious studies degree programs, please visit hamptonu.edu/huonline.

Sarita Scott Hampton University 757-727-5253 Sarita.scott@Hamptonu.edu