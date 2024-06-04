Hospitality and Financial Industry Executives Discussed the Latest Trends, Economic Influences and Projections at the 46th Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at the 46th annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference (NYU IHIIC), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, top industry executives, from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives, discussed the latest trends, economic influences and projections. The NYU IHIIC hosted more than 2,100 delegates, 20% of which were equity investors, representing more than $70B in hotel assets under management. Sixty percent of investor attendees attended the conference for the first time, demonstrating the increasing appeal of hospitality as an investment class.



The NYU IHIIC has been the touchstone for hotel investment and development in the Americas for over 40 years. Yearly, the conference program delivers unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops, and networking events. Over 180 top industry executives delivered unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions and workshops.

This year's event theme "Driving Alpha" showcased opportunities for those with expertise of the hotel/hospitality sector to drive profitability through operational innovation.

The opening keynote address was delivered by Ellen Zentner, Managing Director and Chief US Economist at Morgan Stanley, who set the tone with an overview of the ever-evolving macroeconomic landscape and its impact on the hospitality industry and the capital markets.

Other prominent leaders who presented at NYU IHIIC include:

Geoff Ballotti, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Brian Kelly, The Points Guy

Gloria Guevara Manzo, Chief Special Advisor, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia (and former Secretary for Tourism of Mexico and former President and CEO of the WTTC)

Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer , Choice Hotels International

Craig S. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Aimbridge Hospitality

Larry Cuculic, President and CEO, Best Western Hotels and Resorts

Chad Sorensen, ISHC, CEO, CHM Warnick

Kendra Plummer, CEO, Elise Capital

Greg Juceam, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extended Stay America

Tyler Morse, Chairman and CEO, MCR Hotels

Mit Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Noble Investment Group

John Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonesta International Hotels

Edward Pitonyak, CEO, Vici Properties



The "Leader of Finance Interview: Insights on Changing Markets​" session explored the determining considerations that guide leadership, performance, and adaptability in uncertain times at a leading financial institution. David Solomon​, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.​ shared insights on thriving in ever-changing markets, and discovering cross-sector lessons for success.​

Blackstone's President and Chief Operating Officer, Jon Gray, received the inaugural Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award. The award celebrates the positive impact and achievements of a leader in the hospitality industry. Gray also participated in a Fireside Chat with Tisch, covering the state of the industry and his philanthropy.

"The CEOs Check In: Industry Titans on Driving the Hospitality Market" session brought together the leaders of the world's major hospitality companies to share their insights on the shifts in the hospitality, travel, and real estate markets. Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International; Christopher J. Nassetta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hilton; Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer; Hyatt Hotels Corporation; and Sébastien M. Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Accor will share the macro-trends that will have the most significant impact on the market, the events that will reshape the industry, and the strategies for surpassing goals. The session was hosted by Sara Eisen, Anchor, Closing Bell, CNBC.

"For more than four decades, the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference has been the go-to event for industry business leaders," said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality, Wellness and Travel, Questex. "In its first year under Questex management control, we have helped the conference grow while also delivering unparalleled content. The robust discussions and insights shared by industry leaders highlight the resilience of our sector and also paved the way for innovative strategies and renewed growth. I am particularly impressed by the forward-thinking approaches that emerged from the sessions. I expect they will set a strong foundation for future success."

Nicolas Graf, Jonathan M. Tisch Chaired Professor and Associate Dean of the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, said, "This year's event carried on the tradition of engaging discussions and debates, emblematic of our industry's dynamism and its innovative thinking and actions. We look forward to seeing how the thought-provoking ideas and themes discussed here play out in the coming months and learning more about their impact when we gather again for the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference in June 2025."

A share of proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships at the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and further support the program's mission of educating and preparing future leaders and innovators for careers in global hospitality management, travel, and tourism.

