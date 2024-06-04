Buchanan Technologies Strengthens Cloud Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of Technology Spa

Loading... Loading...

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading managed IT and cloud services provider, has acquired Technology Spa, a prominent cloud orchestration and enterprise productivity solutions provider.



Founded in 2015 in Dallas, Texas, Technology Spa specializes in cloud platforms like Microsoft 365, AWS, and ServiceNow. With a mastery over small and enterprise-grade cloud technologies, Technology Spa has successfully helped businesses navigate digital transformation. Buchanan will build on this expert legacy.

"Technology Spa has a proven track record of expanded cloud orchestration capabilities and best-in-class cloud assessment tools," said Jim Buchanan, Founder and CEO of Buchanan Technologies. "Merging our two teams will further enhance our cloud capabilities. Together, we will continue to deliver a robust and scalable suite of services to our valued customers, enabling them to fully leverage the cloud and stay ahead of the latest industry trends."

Doug Levy, Founder and CEO of Technology Spa, stated, "Joining the Buchanan Technologies family broadens our scope significantly by providing us with a diversified platform to offer our cloud-based expertise. We are excited to combine our strengths and look forward to achieving great accomplishments together. Our team remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled cloud solutions and exceeding customer expectations."

Buchanan Technologies is backed by Lightview Capital. Technology Spa was represented by IT ExchangeNet, a leader in smaller mid-market IT mergers and acquisitions focusing on leading channel partners, VARs, MSPs, and MSSPs. The acquisition equips Buchanan Technologies to drive growth and maintain its Managed IT leadership while continuing to grow as a premier provider of outsourced, managed cloud solutions.

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT needs – whether it is improving customer experience, serving with onsite IT services, or a complete managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com.

About Technology Spa

Technology Spa started over 20 years ago in Dallas as a hosting services division of a digital marketing company and became a stand-alone business in 2015. The organization had a goal to remain technology and platform-agnostic to provide unbiased solutions that best-fit clients' needs. Focused on delivering customer satisfaction by providing a high-touch support model that exceeds expectations, the mission of the company has always been to provide Peace of Mind to its customers.

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned companies in the business services and tech-enabled services industries. Lightview partners with its portfolio companies by providing deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit lightviewcapital.com.

Media Contact:

LaRessa Cox

Vice President of Marketing,

Buchanan Technologies

lcox@buchanan.com

+1-972-910-7544

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56dd54a3-deae-49a3-8201-12e5bcfc480e