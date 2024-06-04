The Ensign Group Adds Another Skilled Nursing Facility in Colorado

Loading... Loading...

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG, the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of The Springs at St. Andrews Village, a 58-bed skilled nursing facility located in Aurora, Colorado. This acquisition was effective as of June 1, 2024 and is subject to a long-term, triple net lease.



"We are very excited about our continued growth in Colorado, where some of our organization's best local leaders are poised to set the standard for post-acute care at this community," said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Endura Healthcare LLC, Ensign's Colorado-based subsidiary, added "we are thrilled to add this outstanding team of caregivers to our team of top-notch clinical and operational leaders, as we strive to provide quality care to the residents and families we are honored to serve at this facility."

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations and real estate at Wellsprings of Gilbert, a 32-bed skilled nursing facility located in Gilbert, Arizona. The real estate in this transaction was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's captive real estate company. This new facility will be operated by an Ensign affiliated operator.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 312 healthcare operations, 29 of which also include senior living operations, across fourteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 120 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 312 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

