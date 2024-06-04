Regenx Appoints Industry Veteran Bob Fair as Vice President of Operations

Loading... Loading...

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") RGX RGXTF YRS is pleased to announce that it is adding to its executive management team.

Bob Fair is joining the Company as Vice President, Operations, Regenx USA, Inc. Bob has an abundance of experience, including over 25 years in the precious metals and chemical industry. During those 25+ years, he spent more than 18 years working in chemical and manufacturing plants, combined with over 14 of those years in Senior Management positions. In addition, Bob holds a Bachelor of Science degree with specialization in Chemistry.

For the past 5 years Bob was working for Heraeus Precious Metals in a management position and the previous 21 years were spent with Johnson Matthey. His time at Johnson Matthey included the full responsibility of the Sevierville Tennessee production facility.

Rick Purdy, President Regenx USA said, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Bob to the Regenx team. Bob brings a unique skill set to the Company with experience in both plant operations and an intimate understanding of the refining sector. Bob will have responsibility for the operation of the Regenx facility as it grows and be the primary contact for our interactions with refining partners. The addition of Bob is another step in delivering on our vision of being the future of precious metal recovery."

On commencement of employment Bob will be granted 750,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.05. The options will have a life of 5 years and 25% will vest immediately and the remaining vesting in 1 year.

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit: www.regenx.tech

For further information contact

Regenx Tech Corp.

Greg Pendura

CEO 780-800-0726

investors@regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.