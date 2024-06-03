Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Vestis, Teladoc, and Enphase and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Vestis Corporation VSTS, Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC, and Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Vestis Corporation VSTS

Class Period: October 2, 2023 - May 1, 2024 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2024

Based in Roswell, Georgia, Vestis is a provider of uniforms and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company was created as the result of its September 30, 2023 spinoff from food services and facilities management provider Aramark. Vestis began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 2, 2023, the first day of the Class Period, under the ticker symbol "VSTS."

Leading up to Class Period before the spinoff, soon-to-be executives of Vestis claimed that "investments are in place" to deliver "5% to 7% topline growth" on compound annual growth rate (CAGR). They also assured investors that the Company's sales force had "reached their stride" and were "now hitting productivity levels that we desire from them." As the Class Period progressed, Defendants highlighted the "really, really great feedback" that Vestis had received from its customer service initiatives and maintained that the Company's growth would continue to accelerate based on, among other things, Vestis "providing service excellence to our customers."

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Aramark had historically underinvested in the business that became Vestis; (2) Vestis operated with outdated facilities and an underperforming sales force; (3) Vestis's outdated facilities and underperforming sales force led to "service gaps" that had impeded the Company's levers of growth and had resulted in customer attrition; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Vestis's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The class action further alleges that the truth was revealed before markets opened on May 2, 2024, when Vestis issued a press release announcing financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended March 29, 2024. Specifically, the Company disclosed that it had generated revenue of $705 million, a 0.9% increase over the same quarter in the prior year, and also had downwardly revised its revenue outlook for fiscal year 2024 to a range of negative 1% to 0%. During the corresponding earnings call with analysts that day, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Kimberly Scott revealed the "challenges" facing the Company related "to sales productivity and deliberate moderated pricing actions," the latter of which CEO Scott explained were necessary to "improve[] retention" and because "service gaps" had "driven price sensitivity." During the same call, analysts pointed out that Vestis had pivoted from a recent announcement of a price increase to a price decrease and questioned Defendants about the reversal in pricing capabilities.

On this news, the price of Vestis stock plummeted 45%, from a closing price of $18.47 per share on May 1, 2024, to a closing price of $10.16 per share on May 2, 2024.

For more information on the Vestis class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VSTS

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC

Class Period: November 2, 2022 - February 20, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2024

Teladoc provides online, direct-to-consumer health service services. BetterHelp is Teladoc's largest division and contributes the Company's greatest revenue share, contributing about 42% of overall revenue.

The Teladoc class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Teladoc continued to expand its marketing spend throughout 2023, despite public assurances that it would pull back its advertising spending; (ii) increased marketing spend on BetterHelp deteriorated Teladoc's revenue, with little return for that investment; (iii) despite Teladoc's acknowledgment that increased advertising spend would be marginally inefficient due to market saturation, it continued to grow its advertising spend in the BetterHelp business; and (iv) despite public statements that there remained "a long runway" for BetterHelp membership growth, BetterHelp's membership stagnated and then decreased in 2023, due to market saturation, largely due to BetterHelp's own marketing.

The Teladoc class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 20, 2024, Teladoc released its fourth quarter of 2023 earnings report on Form 10-K, which demonstrated substantially increased advertising costs "substantially driven by higher digital and media advertising costs related to BetterHelp." Teladoc also revealed that BetterHelp revenue fell $1 million compared to the year prior and fell about $10 million from the third to the fourth quarter of 2023; that BetterHelp lost members for two consecutive quarters, despite that increased advertising spend; and that Teladoc's revenue was flat compared to the prior year and down 3% sequentially – well below expectation, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Teladoc's shares fell by more than 23%, according to the Teladoc class action lawsuit.

For more information on the Teladoc class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TDOC

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH

Class Period: February 7, 2023 - April 25, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2024

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Enphase had been experiencing a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California, slowdown in battery deployment and adoption, longer transition period with NEM 3.0, and slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue outlook for fiscal 2023.

Plaintiff alleges that on April 25, 2023, Enphase announced its first quarter earnings, stating revenue in the United States had decreased by approximately 9% attributing it to macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, defendants put out a weak second quarter outlook for 2023 where revenue was estimated to be within the range of $700 million to $750 million. On this news, the price of Enphase's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $220.60 per share on April 25, 2023, Enphase's stock price fell to $163.83 per share on April 26, 2023, a decline of nearly 26% in the span of just a single day.

For more information on the Enphase class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ENPH

