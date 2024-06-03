Northern Mine Rescue Competition and fun-filled Miners' Picnic return to Yellowknife with seven competing teams gearing up for an exciting event

Loading... Loading...

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northern Mining Health and Safety Forum (NMHSF) is excited to announce that the 2024 Northern Mine Rescue Competition will take place on June 14 and 15 at the Yellowknife Multiplex arena. This family-friendly occasion has something for guests of all ages and there are a number of activities to explore during the two-day event.



Seven teams will take part in this year's competition:

Surface

Agnico Eagle Meadowbank Gold Mine (Nunavut)

Baffinland Mary River Mine (Nunavut)

Burgundy Ekati Diamond Mine (NWT)

De Beers Group/Mountain Province Diamonds Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine (NWT)

Underground

Rio Tinto Copper (USA)

Agnico Eagle Meliadine Gold Mine (Nunavut)

Rio Tinto Diavik Diamond Mine (NWT)



Organizers are excited to welcome a visiting team representing Rio Tinto Copper, which includes participants from the Kennecott Mine in Utah and Resolution Copper Project in Arizona.

Participating teams will take part in several events, including a written exam, firefighting, first aid, a surface bench test to demonstrate knowledge of mine rescue equipment, rope rescue, smoke search, and surface and underground obstacle rescue courses. Events held at the Multiplex are open to the public.

The Mine Rescue Competition provides an exciting culmination to NWT Mining Week. As part of the celebration, the NMHSF welcomes the return of the Miners' Picnic on Saturday, June 15 outside the Multiplex arena, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A treasured part of past mine rescue weekends, the Miners' Picnic regularly drew crowds of 1,000 residents, and this year's event will mark the first time it's been held since 2019. Hamburgers, hotdogs, watermelon, and refreshments will all be available free of charge.

Food donations to support the Salvation Army will be collected. Guests are encouraged to bring at least one individual non-perishable food item to donate. In addition, there will be fun mining-related games and activities for all ages to enjoy and celebrate the occasion.

Please see a full schedule of events and times attached.

For further information, contact:

Norman Ladouceur

Co-Chair (Nunavut)

Northern Mining Health & Safety Forum

norman.ladouceur@agnicoeagle.com

Direct 819.759.3555

Mobile 819.860.6258

Loading... Loading...

Sheila Chernys

Co-Chair (Northwest Territories)

Northern Mining Health & Safety Forum

Sheila.Chernys@burgundydiamonds.com

Office: +403 910.1933 ext. 2401 | Cell: +.403.613.8417