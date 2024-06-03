Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Shareholders of June 11, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Class Action – Investors With Losses In Excess of $25,000 Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

ATLANTA, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against VinFast Auto Ltd. ("VinFast" or the "Company") VFS. The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information in its Offering Documents, and throughout the Class Period, regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) VinFast lacked sufficient capital to execute its purported growth strategy; (ii) VinFast would be unable to meet its 2023 delivery targets; and (iii) accordingly, VinFast had overstated the strength of its business model and operational capabilities, as well as its post-Merger business and/or financial prospects.



If you purchased VinFast shares in the Company's merger, and/or between August 15, 2023 and January 17, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/vinfast/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 11, 2024.

