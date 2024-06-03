Biogen and Delta Flight Products to Collaborate with Advocates and Patients to Inform the Future of Accessible Air Travel

Loading... Loading...

Upcoming community events will inform plans to create more equitable flying experiences for passengers with reduced mobility



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ATLANTA, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. BIIB and Delta Flight Products (DFP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines established to create aircraft interior solutions to airlines around the world, announced that the companies will collaborate to inform future enhancements to the air travel journey for passengers with reduced mobility. In the United States alone, approximately 5.5 million individuals rely on wheelchairs for mobility.1

"Cure SMA and the SMA community have been advocating to make air travel safer and more accessible for individuals with disabilities, especially passengers who use a power wheelchair. We are grateful that Biogen and Delta Flight Products will help raise awareness about the experiences of those traveling with reduced mobility and develop possible solutions to help them travel with ease. This is a meaningful step toward allowing a passenger to use their own wheelchair as their airplane seat," said Kenneth Hobby, President, Cure SMA.



The companies will connect with individuals living with rare disease mobility restrictions at community events to listen and learn about their travel experiences and specific needs. Through these interactions, Biogen and DFP aim to better understand the experiences of passengers with reduced mobility, identify gaps and unmet needs in travel accessibility, and inform future innovations and tools aimed at creating a more equitable flying experience.

"Biogen has long championed independence for people living with rare, neuromuscular diseases, which is why we are passionate about helping advance travel accessibility for individuals with reduced mobility," said Kristen Fortino, Head of the U.S. Rare Disease Franchise at Biogen North America. "We are honored to introduce Delta Flight Products to the communities we serve and work together to better inform innovations that are equitable to travelers of various abilities."

The first activation of the collaboration between Biogen and DFP will occur at Cure SMA's 2024 Annual SMA Conference taking place June 6-9, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Insights gained from patients and advocates will be summarized and shared publicly with the community.

During the event, people living with rare neuromuscular diseases will have the opportunity to learn about DFP's first-of-its-kind airplane seat prototype that aims to allow customers to remain in their own wheelchairs for their entire journey, as well as other DFP advancements, including cargo storage improvements designed to better protect mobility devices that need to be stowed. DFP's innovative seat was brought to reality in partnership with UK-based consortium AirforAll, which includes PriestmanGoode, Flying Disabled, SWS Certification and Sunrise Medical.

The seat converts a standard passenger seat to an accommodation for wheelchair restraint and the patented design offers comfort and safety by providing access to headrest, center console tray tables and a cocktail table that adjust to serve passengers with wheelchairs in place. The seat earned the Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) 2024 Innovation Award for Best Cabin, and will go through testing and certification programs with the Federal Aviation Administration for review later this year.

"We understand how important it is to have a seamless travel journey, which is why we're dedicated to the creation of new possibilities for customers with disabilities," said Rick Salanitri, President, Delta Flight Products. "Through this unique opportunity with Biogen, we are continuing to inform and expand our efforts to create a world that is more inclusive and accessible for all."

During the Cure SMA Annual Conference, Biogen and DFP encourage members of the rare disease communities to share their experience and insights on accessible travel on social media using the hashtag #2024SMAConference.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients' lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - Facebook, LinkedIn, X, YouTube.

Loading... Loading...

About Delta Flight Products

Delta Flight Products (DFP) was established to re-think aircraft interiors. DFP offers modern solutions to airline interiors through the engineering and production of cabin design, technological systems, cabin furnishings, food/beverage galleys, and storage equipment. DFP provides full-service engineering, certification, and manufacturing to create innovative aircraft interior solutions to airlines around the world. It has recently been awarded the 2024 APEX Innovation Award for Best Cabin, based on the original seat prototype for passengers with reduced mobility. To learn more about DFP, visit deltatechops.com/delta-flight-products.



Biogen Safe Harbor

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including about the potential benefits of the collaboration with DFP; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These statements may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "will," "would" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical studies may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical studies and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including without limitation unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical studies; the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs or delays; the risk of other unexpected hurdles; regulatory submissions may take longer or be more difficult to complete than expected; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of Biogen's drug candidates; actual timing and content of submissions to and decisions made by the regulatory authorities regarding our drug candidates; uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of our drug candidates; failure to protect and enforce Biogen's data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; product liability claims; and third party collaboration risks, results of operations and financial condition. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Biogen's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen's most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Biogen does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

References:



U.S. Department of Transportation. DOT Launches Public Awareness Campaign. Available at: https://www.transportation.gov/briefing-room/dot-launches-public-awareness-campaign-ensure-air-travelers-disabilities-know-their. Last accessed May 2024.





MEDIA CONTACT:

Biogen

Jack Cox

+ 1 781 464 3260

public.affairs@biogen.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Biogen

Chuck Triano

+1 781 464 2442

IR@biogen.com

