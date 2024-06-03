VPG to Participate in the Sidoti June 2024 Small-Cap Investor Conference

MALVERN, Pa., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. VPG, a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, announced that the company will present at the Sidoti June 2024 Small-Cap Investor Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
A live and on-demand webcast of VPG's presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/VPG, or on VPG's website: ir.vpgsensors.com/events. For more information, or for help arranging a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact: info@vpgsensors.com.
About VPG
For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com
