FTI Consulting Adds Senior Chemicals Industry Expert to Further Expand Business Transformation Practice in Europe

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting Inc. FCN today announced the continued expansion of its business transformation capabilities in Europe with the addition of chemicals industry expert Stefan Van Thienen, who joins the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. His arrival follows the recent launch of the firm's Business Transformation practice in Belgium with the addition of Jean-Michel Mollo.



Mr. Van Thienen specialises in operational management and business optimisation within the chemicals sector, particularly in the areas of sustainability and digital transformation. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help expand the firm's chemicals capabilities within its business transformation offering across Europe to provide clients with a broad range of services across the business lifecycle, from transactions to transformations.

"Against the ever-evolving backdrop of high energy and supply-chain costs, heavy regulation, subdued growth, climate change and the demands of the digital transformation programmes, chemical businesses in Europe have a lot on their plate," said Diederick van der Plas, Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at FTI Consulting. "Stefan will play a key role in helping our clients with these critical challenges and opportunities. His deep industry knowledge and consulting experience make him an important hire for our chemicals offering and wider expansion plans for the Business Transformation practice in Europe."

Mr. Van Thienen joins the firm with 30 years of experience in the chemicals sector. He spent half of his career working in industry managing a variety of operations, including engineering design, supply chain and production, site management and crisis situations. Mr. Van Thienen then moved into consultancy, where he has advised the senior leadership teams of chemicals companies on matters such as supply-chain strategy, performance improvement, climate change actions, and digital- and large-scale business transformations.

As a consultant, Mr. Van Thienen has worked with clients across Europe, including France; Belgium; the Netherlands; the DACH region of Germany, Switzerland and Austria; and Central and Eastern Europe.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Van Thienen was a partner at Deloitte, where he was the Energy & Chemicals sector leader for Germany and Central Europe, and a global client leader. He previously served as chemicals sector leader for Deloitte North and South Europe. Mr. Van Thienen's industry experience includes roles in the former rubber division of German chemical company Bayer and in the Engineered Materials business of U.S. industrial and engineering company J.M. Huber Corporation.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Van Thienen said, "Crisis and transformation-focused services are core strengths for FTI Consulting, and these services are in high demand for clients in the chemicals sector. It is great to be part of the firm's ambition to expand its business transformation services to clients in Germany and across Europe more broadly."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Helen Obi

+44 20 7632 5071

helen.obi@fticonsulting.com