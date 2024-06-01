XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for May 2024

Loading... Loading...

GUANGZHOU, China, June 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (("XPENG" or the "Company, NYSE:XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for May 2024.



XPENG delivered 10,146 Smart EVs in May, representing a 35% increase year-over-year and an 8% increase over the prior month. The XPENG X9 notably achieved monthly deliveries of 1,625 units, reaching a cumulative total of 11,456 units, and has continuously held its top-selling position in both the all-electric MPV and three-row model segments in China since its launch. Year-to-date, XPENG has delivered 41,360 Smart EVs, representing a 26% increase year-over-year.

In May, the monthly active user penetration rate of XNGP in urban driving scenarios reached 84%. Also, by May 2024, the accredited XNGP on-road test mileage by XPENG R&D team exceeded 6.46 million kilometers, bringing the Company closer to achieving XNGP's full nationwide road coverage by the third quarter of this year.

During XPENG's AI Day event on May 20, 2024, the Company officially announced the full-scale rollout of its AI-powered in-car operating system, XOS 5.1.0 or AI Tianji OS, to eligible users. This rollout highlights XPENG's leading position in end-to-end AI model application in the China auto industry, as well as the world's first AI Valet Driver that leverages advanced AI technologies.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

