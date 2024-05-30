Visionary Female Entrepreneur Valentina Solomita Featured in Spring 2024 P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and Times Square Billboards

Loading... Loading...

Glen Cove, NY May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Valentina Solomita of Glen Cove, New York, has been featured in the spring 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine and will be showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards in New York City for her dedication and achievements in the fields of finance and clean renewable energy.



About Valentina Solomita

Valentina Solomita, a native Italian who became a U.S. citizen at the age of 12, is living proof of the American dream. Through her company Pure Hedge LLC, Solomita is at the forefront of the clean renewable energy revolution, highlighting the power of female entrepreneurship in a traditionally male-dominated sector. As the founder and CEO of American Centurion Financial, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor in the states of New York and Nevada, Solomita has nearly two decades of experience as a wealth management advisor and high-net-worth financial consultant, providing the expertise and acumen necessary to drive her innovative clean renewable energy ventures forward.



Solomita is a shining example of the power of female entrepreneurship and the potential for women to lead the way in the clean renewable energy sector. Spearheading the Pure Hedge LLC project, located in a picturesque Connecticut location, Solomita envisions a palatial, sustainable, and social community powered by clean renewable energy. As a woman-owned business with the rights to utilize the electrical grid and infrastructure, Pure Hedge LLC is uniquely positioned to offer affordable, clean renewable energy to the community and attract technology and manufacturing companies seeking to reduce their energy costs. Despite the challenges faced in a male-dominated industry, against all odds, Solomita has persevered, investing millions in the project, and overcoming obstacles posed by larger competitors who have monopolized the industry. Pure Hedge LLC leads with integrity, equality, and commitment to create positive social impact for all.



"Our goal is to create a clean, sustainable living environment that protects our ecosystem and provides families with access to affordable, clean renewable energy," said Solomita. "By attracting businesses to our community, we aim to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the area."



As the project progresses, Pure Hedge LLC is actively seeking joint venture partners of integrity, to help bring this vision to life. With a strong focus on sustainability, job creation, and female empowerment, this clean renewable energy community development is poised to make a lasting positive social impact on the Connecticut landscape and serve as a model for future projects across the nation.



In addition to gracing the pages of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, Solomita has been handpicked by P.O.W.E.R. to be featured on the iconic Times Square billboards this June, a testament to her status as a woman shattering glass ceilings and succeeding in male-dominated industries. The billboards are located in the heart of Manhattan, where approximately 330,000 people pass through daily. She was also recognized as a 2016 recipient of the SmartCEO Brava Award honoring high-impact business leaders.



"Women have an incredible capacity to create, nurture, and multitask, and it's time for us to showcase our talents in the business world," said Solomita. "My journey with Pure Hedge LLC and American Centurion Financial has enabled me to work with empowering women and demonstrates that women can do it all – from being great mothers, wives, and professionals and creating a positive, significant impact on our families and the world around us."



For more information about Pure Hedge LLC and its groundbreaking clean renewable energy community development or American Centurion Financial LLC, please contact valentina@ameri.finance or valentina@purehedge.fund.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R.

Geri Shumer

516-677-9696

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/912896



Press Release Distributed by PR.com