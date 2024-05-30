Paving the Path for Progress as Prevalon Energy Continues Landmark Partnership in Energy Evolution

Loading... Loading...

Heathrow, FL May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prevalon Energy, LLC, a leading name in energy solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone in its partnership with REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. This marks a pivotal moment as Prevalon Energy embarks on a journey to reshape the energy landscape in the Americas.



Building upon the foundation of a previously established agreement, Prevalon is thrilled to commence the inaugural phase of collaboration with REPT by formalizing a Letter of Intent for the deployment of 2.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in 2024. This milestone heralds the commencement of an ambitious trajectory towards a cumulative deployment target exceeding 10 GWh, reaffirming Prevalon's steadfast dedication to sustainable energy solutions.



"Prevalon is honored to be designated an authorized service agent for REPT equipment throughout the Americas," said Tom Cornell, President, and CEO of Prevalon Energy. "This designation not only underscores the trust and confidence bestowed upon Prevalon but also signifies a strategic alignment that promises unparalleled avenues for innovation and growth."



At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared commitment to harnessing the power of collaboration to drive progress. By uniting forces with REPT, a vanguard in battery cell development, Prevalon gains access to cutting-edge solutions that redefine benchmarks for performance and value. Leveraging REPT's advanced battery cells and modules within Prevalon's High-Density (HD) 511 Integrated Energy Storage Platform, customers can expect unrivaled levels of fire safety, cyber security, efficiency, and reliability.



This partnership transcends mere transactional exchanges; it embodies mutual empowerment and shared success. Through the Prevalon platform, REPT gains access to rigorous testing and qualification processes, ensuring continuous product enhancement. In reciprocity, Prevalon benefits from the latest strides in battery technology, cementing its position as a frontrunner in innovative energy storage solutions.



Together, Prevalon and REPT are poised to redefine the boundaries of renewable energy. Their collective endeavors are not solely aimed at meeting market demands but are driven by a steadfast commitment to effecting meaningful change towards a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.



Commitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonTM Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With 10 years of global battery energy storage experience and over 3 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects deployed, Prevalon develops an end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solution that delivers throughout the entire lifecycle of your project and ensures performance. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future.

