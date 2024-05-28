Discover the Future of Living at the Great American Tiny House Show in Fredericksburg, VA on June 1-2

Loading... Loading...

Fredericksburg, VA May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Great American Tiny House Show is coming to Fredericksburg, VA, on June 1-2, 2024, offering an exciting weekend of innovative designs, sustainable living solutions, and alternative housing options. The event will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, where attendees can explore the world of tiny houses and meet industry leaders.



The event will showcase a range of tiny homes from leading builders in the industry, including Azure Printed Tiny Homes.Visitors will have the chance to tour Azure’s latest models and learn about the benefits of 3D-printed construction alongside other tiny homes Attendees will have the opportunity to tour these tiny homes, learning first-hand about their many benefits and features. In addition to showcasing tiny homes, the event will also feature expert-led panels and workshops discussing key topics related to tiny home living such as zoning laws, financing options, and design principles.



Event Details:



Dates: Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM



Location: Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401



Admission: Discount Tickets available in advance at www.greatamericantinyhouse.show



Event Highlights:



Tiny House Tours: Step inside a variety of tiny houses on wheels and backyard cottages, including Azure’s innovative 3D-printed homes.



Tiny House Auction: Bid on the Josephine 26, a beautifully crafted tiny house, in a round-robin auction starting on June 1 and concluding on June 2. No pre-qualification is necessary to bid, and all bidders are welcome. Detailed auction rules can be found below.



DIY Interactive Workshop: Participate in a hands-on workshop put on by VJ Trailers, where you can learn to build a tiny house. This two-day class will guide participants through the entire construction process.



Workshops and Presentations: Attend sessions led by experts in the tiny house movement, covering topics such as sustainable living, tiny house construction, and minimalist lifestyles.



Exhibits: Explore exhibits featuring the latest in tiny house technology, building materials, and sustainable living products.



Meet the Builders: Engage with leading tiny house builders, including Azure, and gain insights into the design and construction process.



Why Attend:

The Great American Tiny House Show is the perfect event for anyone interested in the tiny house lifestyle, sustainable living, or alternative housing solutions. Whether you're considering a tiny house for full-time living, a vacation home, or a backyard office, this event provides a wealth of information, inspiration, and networking opportunities.



About AMP Expos:

AMP Expos is a premier event production company specializing in consumer product shows. The company is committed to creating spaces for innovation, inspiration, and conversation, connecting individuals with industry leaders and groundbreaking products.



About Azure:

Azure is at the forefront of the tiny house revolution, utilizing advanced 3D-printing technology to create sustainable and affordable housing solutions. Their homes are designed to maximize space and efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Contact Information:

TinyHouseShow

Summer Crenshaw

513-884-4688

Contact via Email

www.greatamericantinyhouse.show

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/912714



Press Release Distributed by PR.com