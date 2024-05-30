Ohio Department of Education Gives Full Approval to IMSE's Proven Literacy Approach

Loading... Loading...

As legislators nationwide pass bills on evidence-based reading instruction, Ohio officials have endorsed IMSE to provide training and tools for school districts.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With legislated deadlines drawing closer for Ohio educators to apply effective, science-based literacy strategies and resources, the Institute for Multi-Sensory Education ( IMSE ) has received a double stamp of approval from the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce (ODEW). IMSE is now approved as an evidence-based reading intervention program and provider of high-quality instructional materials in English language arts under ORC 3313.6028(B) , and also as a provider of professional development in the science of reading under Section 265.330 of House Bill 33 of the 135th General Assembly .

"Because we're now approved to satisfy all the provisions of these reading bills, Ohio districts can find everything they need in one place — IMSE," said Janelle Norton, Legislation Liaison at IMSE. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to support the state's teachers in the coming months with proven approaches so that they can empower every one of their students to read."

IMSE's endorsement by the ODEW gives Ohio educators a powerful new ally at an important time. The state's recent literacy legislation requires that, beginning no later than the 2024-2025 school year, school districts derive reading curriculum and obtain instructional materials from high-quality sources listed by the ODEW. In addition, all Ohio teachers and administrators must complete an ODEW-reviewed professional development course in literacy instruction by June 30, 2025.

Being recognized to meet Ohio's requirements is the latest achievement in IMSE's decades-long legacy of excellence. For the past 30 years, the company has been the leading source of professional development and support for tens of thousands of educators teaching literacy, with trainings based on research in cognition, linguistics, and neuroscience to give all students the tools they need to read proficiently.

"IMSE has been incredibly helpful," said Ruth Alexandar, an Ohio preschool teacher who adopted IMSE's programs in advance of the science of reading legislation. "With the strategies that IMSE provides…we started to see kids mastering [reading] skills a lot sooner than I had anticipated."

By passing its new literacy education laws, Ohio joins 37 other states and the District of Columbia in prescribing pedagogy consistent with the science of reading, a move that promises to address shockingly low literacy rates among the country's students.

To learn more about IMSE trainings for Ohio school districts, go to https://imse.com/private-district-trainings/ .

About IMSE

IMSE, founded by educators for educators, is the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions that leverage the best of the science of reading and Orton-Gillingham to promote literacy. An education pioneer, IMSE has nearly 30 years of experience applying and innovating the science of reading to empower educators through curriculum, professional development, and personal support. IMSE's unmatched training and classroom programs enable a practical approach to teaching reading that furthers equity in literacy learning and has helped millions of students across the country achieve measurable growth. For more information on IMSE, visit imse.com .

