Med-Metrix Announces 10-Year End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management Partnership with The Brooklyn Hospital Center

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Med–Metrix, LLC ("Med–Metrix", or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology–enabled, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") solutions, and The Brooklyn Hospital Center ("TBHC") have entered a 10–year partnership, that will make Med–Metrix the exclusive provider of RCM services. TBHC is an independent community hospital and since 1845, TBHC is renowned for providing outstanding health services, education and research to the Brooklyn community.

The exclusive partnership will allow Med–Metrix to deploy its cutting edge technology, workflow models and industry expertise, to streamline TBHC's revenue cycle processes, drive financial success and elevate patient satisfaction. Over the course of the partnership, Med–Metrix will implement additional efficiencies to support TBHC in executing its mission of making a positive impact on the health and wellness of the diverse communities they serve through teaching, outreach and compassionate care.

As part of the partnership, TBHC's revenue cycle management employees have transitioned to join Med–Metrix's workforce. These employees will now have additional opportunities to advance their careers within Med–Metrix.

"We chose to partner with Med–Metrix due to its demonstrated proficiency in leveraging innovative RCM technologies and operational best practices to achieve better outcomes and lower costs. Med–Metrix listened to the unique needs of TBHC and crafted a customized RCM solution," said Gary G. Terrinoni, President & Chief Executive Officer of TBHC. "This collaboration further strengthens our mission of delivering high–quality care to our community."

"We are excited to embark on a partnership with TBHC and have full confidence that our established RCM solutions will drive significant improvements in support of TBHC long–term objectives," said Joseph Davi, Founder and CEO of Med–Metrix. "We are excited to welcome the TBHC RCM team to the Med–Metrix family."

About Med–Metrix

Med–Metrix is a leading technology–enabled services platform providing RCM and Business Intelligence ("BI") solutions for health systems and physician groups across the United States. Med–Metrix provides RCM and BI services via the Company's proprietary software platform. More information is available at www.med–metrix.com .

About The Brooklyn Hospital Center

Since 1845, The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC) has been dedicated to providing outstanding health services, education and research. Their focus is ensuring optimal patient care through the use of advanced technology, innovative medical and surgical treatments, and staff expertise. Located in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, TBHC is a clinical affiliate of The Mount Sinai Hospital and an academic affiliate of The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. TBHC is the oldest hospital in Brooklyn and an independent community hospital. For more information, visit www.tbh.org or call (718) 250–8005.

