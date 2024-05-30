PANASONIC AVIONICS AND EVA AIR SIGN 54 AIRCRAFT AGREEMENT FOR WIDEBODY AND NARROWBODY IFEC

Loading... Loading...

HAMBURG, Germany, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Interiors Expo -- Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics) and EVA Air have signed an agreement for the installation of in-flight engagement (IFE) and connectivity systems, and a range of digital services, on 54 of its widebody and narrowbody aircraft.

Panasonic Avionics' new Astrova seat end IFE solution will be installed on 18 of the airline's new Airbus A350-1000 and 14 of its existing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, along with its Marketplace e-commerce solution and Arc™ integrated moving map.

In addition, EVA will retrofit 17 of the airline's Airbus A321 fleet with Panasonic Avionics' eXW wireless IFE solution and will add five Boeing 787-9 aircraft fitted with Panasonic Avionics' NEXT and eX3 IFE, along with connectivity services.

Ken Sain, Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, said: "We are proud to sign this agreement with our longstanding customer, EVA Air. The installation of our award-winning in-flight entertainment, connectivity, and digital solutions across their widebody and narrowbody fleets will elevate their brand, enhance their onboard experience, and boost engagement with their passengers."

Clay Sun, President of EVA Air, said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Panasonic Avionics and continue to provide an elevated passenger experience for our customers. We look forward to enhancing our services with the Astrova seat-end solution and improving our offerings with their advanced digital services for many years to come."

Hernan Abbes, Vice President of Global Sales at Panasonic Avionics, said: "EVA Air is a distinguished customer of Panasonic Avionics, and we are honored that they have chosen to continue their collaboration with our company due to a long-standing relationship built on innovation, trust, and reliability. This agreement signifies over two decades of successful cooperation between Panasonic Avionics and EVA Air, dating back to 2001."

Panasonic Avionics' award-winning Astrova seat-end IFE solution creates an immersive experience through industry-leading 4K OLED screens with high-definition capability available, combined with high-fidelity audio, accessible through Bluetooth® technology*.

Its NEXT and X Series IFE systems offer elegant full HD seatback monitors, complete with capacitive touch displays and handsets, and an intuitive, personalized interface. The X Series portfolio also includes eXW, which delivers a premium passenger experience to passengers' personal devices.

Marketplace, which is Panasonic Avionics' turn-key eCommerce experience platform, is designed to help airlines extend their service and ancillary sales efforts, while Arc™ is its 3D integrated moving map application, which is designed to enrich the passenger travel experience by providing premium point of interest content.

More than 70 leading airlines globally have chosen Panasonic Avionics' in-flight connectivity services, indicating the industry's growing demand for more robust and high-speed connectivity solutions.

About EVA Air

EVA Air is a Star Alliance member and one of only 10 SKYTRAX-rated 5-Star airlines worldwide. Travelers responding to SKYTRAX's global survey voted EVA for the "World's Best Premium Economy Class Airlines," "World's Best Airline Cabin Crew" and "Best Airlines in Asia." APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) recognized it the "Five Star Global Airlines" and "Best Cabin Service" while Travel + Leisure readers also ranked it in the Top-10 International Airlines. The carrier was established in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is part of the respected Evergreen Group and a sister company to global container shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to over 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America where gateways are Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedule, book and buy tickets at

www.evaair.com.

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Loading... Loading...

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital services on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest, global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in California with over 3,500 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

* The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Panasonic Avionics Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

SOURCE Panasonic Avionics Corporation