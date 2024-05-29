Wage increases, health benefits improvements in Nestle deal

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Workers at Nestle have ratified a new three-year contract today with the chocolate maker that has significant bumps in wages, pensions, and health benefits, ending a strike that began on May 5.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee for their tenacious work in securing this deal, which protects members from precarious work and provides them and their families some cushion from the affordability crisis we're in," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"We thank them for their hard work and dedication on the job day in and out and for their resolve on the picket line."

Members ratified the contract on May 29, 2024.

There are 461 Local 252 members at the Toronto Nestle plant, which produces Kit Kat, Aero, and Coffee Crisp chocolate bars, as well as Smarties. They work as machine operators, bar packers, shippers and receivers, general labourers and in Skilled Trades.

The gains include a 3.25% wage increase in the first year, 3% in the second year and 2.25% in the last year. This contract has a $1 increase each year in the Defined Benefit Pension Plan for non-Skilled Trades, and $2 in each year for Skilled Trades.

The health benefits improvements include tool allowance, vision, and dental care. Working members over the age of 65 at Nestle will now be able to access health benefits.

Fourteen contract workers (P0 classification) with the highest seniority level at ratification will be immediately moved to the P1 wage rate as full-time with full benefits.

Also, shift workers will receive 75 cents per hour on afternoon shift and 90 cents per hour on night shift.

"We're pleased with this contract," said Unifor Local 252 President Eamonn Clarke.

"It is a robust agreement that addresses the needs of members, from monetary to health. In past contracts, we have fought for more job security and improved pensions, and this continues to build on what we've done. Our members are ready to get back to work."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor