BURLOAK TECHNOLOGIES SELECTED BY MDA SPACE AS PART OF MDA AURORA™ SUPPLY CHAIN

Loading... Loading...

OAKVILLE, ON, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Burloak Technologies Inc. announced today it has been selected by MDA Space Ltd. MDA, a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, as part of the company's supply chain for MDA AURORATM, a game-changing product line driving the transition from analog to digital satellite technology.

Burloak Technologies will provide over 50,000 metal additively manufactured flight hardware components to MDA Space. The MDA AURORATM supply chain will help support product deliveries for anchor customer Telesat's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation Telesat Lightspeed, an innovative, advanced global network that will bring enterprise-class connectivity to customers worldwide.

"Through our partnership with MDA Space, Burloak continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with metal Additive Manufacturing, including the delivery of flight hardware at scale," stated Jason Ball, Vice-President and General Manager, Burloak Technologies.

Designed to meet the changing technical and business requirements of the satellite industry, the software-defined MDA AURORATM product line provides operators with unparalleled flexibility and functionality, dramatically enhancing constellation performance at reduced cost and time to market.

ABOUT BURLOAK TECHNOLOGIES

Driving competitive advantage through vertically integrated Additive Manufacturing (AM) solutions, Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co. Limited, is accelerating the adoption of metal AM. Burloak supports its partners with extensive end-to-end capabilities that include DfAM (design for additive manufacturing), materials development, high precision CNC machining, heat treatment, post-processing, materials lab testing and metrology services. Burloak is the largest AM contract manufacturing company in Canada, and one of the largest in North America. Burloak leverages its proprietary AM processes and extensive flight heritage to support the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. For more information, visit burloaktech.com.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space MDA is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in the company's DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

SOURCE Samuel Son & Co., Limited