Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Ticketmaster Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybercriminals have recently claimed to have stolen the personally identifying information and financial information of approximately 560 million Ticketmaster customers. The stolen information allegedly includes customers' names, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, ticket sales, orders, event information, and payment card information (including hashed card numbers, the last four digits of a card number, authentication types, expiration dates), and financial transactions. The information allegedly spans from 2012 to 2024.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating possible claims against Ticketmaster related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Ticketmaster or believe that your information was impacted by the data breach, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you believe that your information was impacted by the data breach, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

