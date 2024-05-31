Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Sav-RX Data Breach

Loading... Loading...

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sav-Rx recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack in October of 2023, which impacted the personal information of approximately 2.8 million people. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals' names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, email addresses, phone numbers, eligibility data, and insurance identification numbers.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Sav-RX related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Sav-Rx, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Sav-Rx which states that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

CONTACT Patrick Donathen

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com