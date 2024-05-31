Marex Group plc to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex' or the ‘Group'), a diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it will be hosting a fireside chat at Piper Sandler's Global Exchange & FinTech Conference. The presentation will be given by Ian Lowitt, Group Chief Executive Officer and will take place on Wednesday, June 5th at 9:00 a.m. ET. The fireside chat will be available via webcast and can be accessed here:



Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler43/marx/2941824

About Marex Group:

Marex Group plc MRX is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets.

The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com .

Enquiries please contact:

Marex

Nicola Ratchford / Robert Coates

+44 (0) 7786548889 / +44 7880 486329 | nratchford@marex.com / RCoates@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 (919) 609-9423 / +44 (0) 7776 111 222 | marex@fticonsulting.com