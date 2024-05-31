2024 BILD Awards celebrate home building excellence in the GTA

Loading... Loading...

Toronto, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Toronto Area, May 31, 2024 – The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recognized excellence in the design, construction, marketing and sales of new homes in the GTA at its 2024 BILD Awards, held on May 30.

BILD presented 49 awards in the categories of architecture, design, marketing, people and sales, and in the prestigious Pinnacle categories. A group of 40 expert judges from across North America determined the winners from over 930 submitted entries.

"The BILD Awards is one of the largest and most prestigious awards programs of its kind in North America," said Dave Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. "This year's finalists and winners exemplify outstanding innovation and showcase the excellence of the building industry in the Greater Toronto Area."

Alan Menkes, President High-Rise Developer for Menkes Developments, received BILD's Lifetime Achievement Award. It is the highest honour BILD can present to a member, recognizing those who have dedicated a lifetime to the association and the industry and demonstrated significant leadership and commitment to the greater good.

Mr. Menkes joined Menkes Development in 1976 and very quickly established himself as a respected, trusted and innovative member of the GTA Development and Home Building Community. During Menkes' tenure, Menkes Development has completed over 40,000 condominium units and the company is highly regarded today as one of the most trusted home builders in Toronto. A philanthropic leader, he serves on the Board of the University Health Network Foundation and is a member of the World Presidents' Organization (WPO).

Brixen Developments was named Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, while OPUS Homes received the title of Home Builder of the Year, Low-Rise. The Home Builder of the Year categories recognize builders who set the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey, which ensures that the end user's experience is factored into the award criteria.

The winners of the additional Pinnacle Award categories include:

Best Advertising Campaign, Paid Media – Freed Hotel & Residences by Freed Developments and Gladstone Media Inc.

Best Best Mid-Rise Building Design – Lily At Crosstown by Aspen Ridge Homes

Best Community, Built – The Well by RioCan Living & Tridel

Best High-Rise Building Design and Best New Community, Planned/Under Development – Elm & Ledbury by Fitzrovia

Best International Project of the Year – Marylebone Square (London, UK) by Concord Adex/Pacific

Best Overall Marketing Campaign – Strata by Pureblink

Best Purpose-Built Rental – FourFifty The Well by RioCan Living

Green Builder of the Year, Low-Rise – Minto Communities

Green Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise – Tridel

Project of the Year, Low-Rise – The Heights of Harmony, Phase II by Minto Communities

Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise – FourFifty The Well by RioCan Living

In addition, Elm & Ledbury by Fitzrovia received the People's Choice Award, which is voted by the public.

For a full list of BILD Awards winners, including the winners of the Marketing, People & Sales, and Architectural & Design awards, visit www.bildawards.com. .

With 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

For additional information or to schedule an interview, contact Janis McCulloch at jmcculloch@bildgta.ca or 416-617-7994.

