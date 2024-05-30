ENPHASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Enphase Energy, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enphase Energy, Inc. ("Enphase" or the "Company") ENPH in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase securities between February 7, 2023 and April 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 29, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Enphase had been experiencing a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California, slowdown in battery deployment and adoption, longer transition period with NEM 3.0, and slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines. Defendants misled investors by providing the public with materially flawed revenue outlook for fiscal 2023.

Plaintiff alleges that on April 25, 2023, Enphase announced its first quarter earnings, stating revenue in the United States had decreased by approximately 9% attributing it to macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, defendants put out a weak second quarter outlook for 2023 where revenue was estimated to be within the range of $700 million to $750 million. On this news, the price of Enphase's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $220.60 per share on April 25, 2023, Enphase's stock price fell to $163.83 per share on April 26, 2023, a decline of nearly 26% in the span of just a single day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

