First Federal Savings Bank Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members Effective May 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors, effective May 28, 2024. This addition aligns with the bank's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and driving future growth.



Phil Rawley serves as CEO of Tri-State Orthopedics and brings a wealth of experience in Private Equity, M&A activity, long and short-term financial planning, business valuation, and international FX trading. Phil received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and his Master's in Business Administration from the University of Southern Indiana. Phil's experience is further reflected in his service on boards of non-profit organizations, universities, publicly traded companies, and private enterprises, showcasing his commitment to leadership and governance across various sectors.

Gina Hermann earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master's in Business Administration. Gina is distinguished by her leadership in HR serving in roles including talent acquisition, employee relations, compensation and benefits, DEI, M&A initiatives, corporate social responsibility, organization development and other HR focus areas. She currently serves as Human Resources Director at Southern Start Central Gas Pipeline located in Owensboro, Kentucky.

"We are thrilled to welcome Phil Rawley and Gina Hermann to our Board of Directors," said Mike Head CEO, First Federal Savings Bank. "Their combined experience and leadership will be instrumental in guiding our bank toward continued success."

About First Federal Savings Bank

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

Media Contact Courtney Schmitt cschmitt@fbei.net