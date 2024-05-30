10th Annual CWCBExpo Returns to New York, June 5 & 6 with Expanded Show Experiences, Education, and Networking Opportunities

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading East Coast cannabis conference and trade show, CWCBExpo, returns to the Javits Convention Center, June 5-6, 2024 with immersive exhibit floor experiences, top education as well as plenty of business building opportunities and after parties. This year CWCBExpo has partnered with the New York Cannabis Workforce Initiative (CWI) offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect with leading employers in the rapidly growing cannabis industry in the New York Cannabis Workforce Pavilion.

"CWI is proud to partner with CWCBExpo to showcase our workforce development and legal educational programs as well as platform colleges that have cannabis curriculums. There is no better forum for CWI to promote our services that prioritizes diversity, equity, quality jobs and career paths in this emerging cannabis industry," said David Serrano, Project Manager, Cannabis Workforce Initiative. "We also look forward to hosting a Job Fair at CWCBExpo for anyone interested in employment and career paths."

CWCBExpo New York will also offer expanded educational opportunities including two pre-show in-depth workshops on Dispensary Ownership & Operations Bootcamp and Cultivation: Licensing, Technology & Operation led by subject matter experts, Sara Gullickson, Founder & CEO, Cannabis Business Advisors; and David Fettner, Co-Founder, Grow America, LLC, respectively.

There are also a diverse range of curated sessions taking place on Wednesday and Thursday that will feature speakers with unique expertise, all aimed at providing the essential knowledge and insights to elevate and grow businesses as well as provide updated rescheduling insight. Topics include an Industry Update: "Trends, Challenges and Opportunities – Why New York is the Market to Watch in the Midst of Rescheduling;" by Cy Scott of Headset; a Fireside Chat with Tremaine Wright, Chair, New York State Cannabis Control Board; "Cannabis Retail Marketing in the Digital Age;" "High Tech: How Technology Can Drive Your Business;" and "The Journey to Legitimacy: The OGs and OQs of Cannabis."

Additional special features include a Fireside Chat with Industry Icon, Josh Kesselman, Founder and CEO of HBI International/RAW Rolling Papers and a Women in Cannabis Luncheon that includes a Fireside Chat with Dawne Morris, Founder, CEO, Proteus420 and a panel on "Entrepreneurship While Female: Motivated, Intelligent. And Successful."

A hallmark of the CWCBExpo New York events are the ample business-building opportunities including the B2B Bash Rooftop Party and Norml Forml on June 4th, the Industry Yacht Party on June 5th, NYCRA's After Party on June 6th and Cannabis Week events and promotions that bring the industry together.

"This is the year that CWCBExpo celebrates the community, the industry, our clients, and all the newcomers who'll be joining in—the industry is about to grow again," said Christine Ianuzzi, CEO, CWCBExpo.

CWCBExpo New York will also have a dynamic expo floor with the most innovative product, service and technology companies showcasing their solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem. Sponsors of CWCBExpo include Green Life Business Group Inc. (Show Bag); DisplayDispensary.com (Lanyard); Proteus420 (Women in Cannabis Luncheon and Women's Pavilion Supporting Sponsor); and ATMOSIScience (Women's Pavilion Supporting Sponsor).

"For 10 years, CWCBExpo's mission has been to provide those involved in the business of cannabis with essential resources and information for their success. This event is uniquely crafted to foster professional growth, provide top-notch education as well as cutting-edge products, services and show experiences and our show in June will be no exception," said Mary Bender, Show Director, CWCBExpo.

To register and secure the best pre-show pricing go to: https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny. For more information email: cwcbe@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition )

CWCBExpo is an established business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in New York City, the largest business, financial, and media market, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com .

Editor's Note: To request a media pass for CWCBExpo New York, please register here: https://cwcbexpo.com/media-info or contact Annie Scully at press@cwwcbexpo.com.

