GURU Organic Energy to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results

MONTREAL, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. GURU ("GURU" or the "Company"), Canada's leading organic energy drink brand1, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2024, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, before markets open.



Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

Conference call and webcast details:

Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y4wb8z6u

Via telephone: 1-833-630-1956 (toll free) or 1-412-317-1837 for international dial-in

A webcast replay will be available on GURU's website until July 31, 2024.

1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended April 20, 2024, All Channels, Canada vs. same period year ago



About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. GURU is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

