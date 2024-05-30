Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN, a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.
