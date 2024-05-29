Phillips Edison & Company to Present at Nareit REITweek 2024 Investor Conference

Loading... Loading...

CINCINNATI, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. PECO ("PECO"), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present at Nareit REITweek on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET

Speakers: Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Webcast: PECO Nareit's REITweek 2024 Investor Conference Presentation

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ("PECO") is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2024, PECO managed 304 shopping centers, including 284 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com