Shaya Ackerman Joins Greystone as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Shaya Ackerman has joined the firm as a Managing Director, focusing on arranging financing for multifamily investors and developers nationwide. Building on two decades of experience as a top-ranked mortgage broker handling some of the industry's largest and most complex transactions, Mr. Ackerman will bring a broad lending perspective to the firm.



Mr. Ackerman brings almost two decades of experience to Greystone. Prior to joining the firm, he was one of Meridian Capital Group's largest producers, closing over $10 billion in the past five years across all asset classes and throughout the capital stack. Prior to Meridian Capital Group, Mr. Ackerman led Eastern Union Funding's Structured Financing division, where he honed his specialty in arranging large-scale, complex transactions.

In his new role at Greystone, Mr. Ackerman will report to Chip Hudson, head of Agency lending, and work closely with Donny Rosenberg and the Greystone Emerald team, the firm's top-producing loan origination group, to provide clients with direct Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD-insured loan executions on their multifamily and healthcare properties, as well as continued advisory services across all other asset classes. In an effort to help property investors navigate today's challenging economic market, the team will leverage Greystone's expansive debt and equity platforms, which have boosted Greystone to remain the #1 FHA lender for multifamily and healthcare, and the #3 overall Agency lender in 2023.

"Greystone offers a special blend of institutional quality products, processes and relationships combined with a private, entrepreneurial, and nimble mindset. These qualities will enable me to service my clients and others in the market in a truly unique way. I couldn't be more excited to partner with Donny and launch this next chapter of my career at Greystone," said Mr. Ackerman.

"As someone we've worked closely with for many years with great success, Shaya is finally joining the fray here at Greystone. His relationships, knowledge and expertise across many different products and asset classes will add a significant benefit to our clients," said Mr. Hudson.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Securities transactions are processed through INTE Securities LLC dba Greystone INTE BD, member FINRA www.finra.org www.sipc.org. For information regarding INTE Securities LLC go to www.finra.org/brokercheck.

