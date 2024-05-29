DEADLINE ALERT for HRT, CKPT, SOND, QDEL: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Loading... Loading...

BENSALEM, Pa., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT

Class Period: October 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and the Company derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring; (2) as a result, the Company's revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers' hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers; (3) accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT

Class Period: March 10, 2021 – December 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 4, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Checkpoint had overstated its oversight of, and/or its establishment of adequate manufacturing standards and controls over, its third-party contract manufacturers; (2) accordingly, there were one or more issues with the Company's third-party contract manufacturing organization ("CMO") for cosibelimab; (3) all the foregoing reduced the likelihood that the FDA would approve the cosibelimab BLA in its present form; (4) as a result, the manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial prospects of cosibelimab were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND

Class Period: March 16, 2023 – March 15, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) all issues with its internal controls; (2) that Sonder's financial statements for the 2022 Annual Report and the interim periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023 contained material errors in the way the Company accounted for the valuation and impairment of operating lease ROU assets; (3) as a result, Sonder would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

QuidelOrtho Corporation QDEL

Class Period: February 18, 2022 – April 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that QuidelOrtho sold more COVID-19 tests to its distributors and pharmacy chain customers than they could resell to healthcare providers and end customers; (2) that excess inventories of COVID-19 tests existed throughout the supply chain; (3) that, as a result, QuidelOrtho's distributors and pharmacy chain customers were poised to significantly reduce their COVID-19 test orders; (4) that undisclosed problems created a heightened risk that the Savanna RVP4 Test would experience a delayed commercial launch in the United States; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

