Director/PDMR Shareholding

May 29, 2024 5:38 AM | 19 min read
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

May 29, 2024

Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on May 23, 2024:

a)   Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA" transaction, sold 8,961 shares of €0.07 each in the Company ("Shares") and immediately repurchased 8,961 shares into her Individual Savings Account ("ISA"); and, separately:


b)   James Bounds, a person closely associated ("PCA") with Philippa Bounds, has purchased 312 Shares into his ISA; and


c)   Alfred Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has purchased 312 Shares into his ISA; and


d)   George Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has purchased 312 Shares into his ISA.


Further details regarding these transactions are shown in the PDMR notifications below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
  1. Sale of shares by PDMR ("Sale")
  2. Purchase of shares by PDMR into ISA ("Purchase")
CurrencyGBP
Prices and Volumes

 

 		 PriceVolume
  1. Sale
27.758,961
  1. Purchase
27.758,961
Aggregated information

 

 		n/a

 
Date of transactionMay 23, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)James
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
CurrencyGBP
Price£27.75
Volume312
Total£8,658
Aggregated information: 
Price£27.75
Volume 312
Total£8,658
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of transactionMay 23, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Alfred
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
CurrencyGBP
Price£27.75
Volume312
Total£8,658
Aggregated information: 
Price£27.75
Volume 312
Total£8,658
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of transactionMay 23, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)George
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
CurrencyGBP
Price£27.75
Volume312
Total£8,658
Aggregated information: 
Price£27.75
Volume 312
Total£8,658
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification. 
Date of transactionMay 23, 2024
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Caroline J.M. Omloo
Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


