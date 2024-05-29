Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
May 29, 2024
Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on May 23, 2024:
a) Philippa Bounds, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), has, in order to effect a "Bed and ISA" transaction, sold 8,961 shares of €0.07 each in the Company ("Shares") and immediately repurchased 8,961 shares into her Individual Savings Account ("ISA"); and, separately:
b) James Bounds, a person closely associated ("PCA") with Philippa Bounds, has purchased 312 Shares into his ISA; and
c) Alfred Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has purchased 312 Shares into his ISA; and
d) George Bounds, a PCA with Philippa Bounds, has purchased 312 Shares into his ISA.
Further details regarding these transactions are shown in the PDMR notifications below.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|
|Currency
|GBP
|Prices and Volumes
|Price
|Volume
|
|27.75
|8,961
|
|27.75
|8,961
|Aggregated information
|n/a
|Date of transaction
|May 23, 2024
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|James
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£27.75
|Volume
|312
|Total
|£8,658
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|£27.75
|Volume
|312
|Total
|£8,658
|For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Date of transaction
|May 23, 2024
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Alfred
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£27.75
|Volume
|312
|Total
|£8,658
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|£27.75
|Volume
|312
|Total
|£8,658
|For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Date of transaction
|May 23, 2024
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|George
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with the PDMR, Philippa Bounds
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£27.75
|Volume
|312
|Total
|£8,658
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|£27.75
|Volume
|312
|Total
|£8,658
|For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Date of transaction
|May 23, 2024
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Caroline J.M. Omloo
Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.