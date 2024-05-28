Sow Good to Participate in the 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

IRVING, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. SOWG ("Sow Good" or "the Company"), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, is scheduled to participate in the 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, which is being held at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 29, 2024.
Sow Good management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on May 29th.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative or the Company's investor relations team at SOWG@gateway-grp.com.
About Sow Good Inc.
Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.
Sow Good Investor Inquiries:
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
SOWG@gateway-grp.com
Sow Good Media Inquiries:
Sow Good, Inc.
1-214-623-6055
pr@sowginc.com
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.