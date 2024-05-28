DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Class Action Claims On Behalf Of Individuals Whose Personal Data May Have Been Stolen In The Affiliated Dermatologists and Dermatologic Surgeons Data Breach

Loading... Loading...

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing class claims on behalf of consumers who were impacted by a serious data breach suffered by Affiliated Dermatologists and Dermatologic Surgeons ("ADDS") that occurred between March 2 and 5, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About Affiliated Dermatologists and Dermatologic Surgeons

ADDS is a dermatology provider in Morristown, New Jersey that offers skin care treatments and services.

What happened?

On or about March 2-5, 2024, ADDS experienced a cyber-attack during which an unauthorized third party gained access and left a ransom note on ADDS's network. The network was disconnected, and cybersecurity experts were hired to investigate. By April 10, 2024, it was discovered that the attacker had accessed the personal information of ADDS's patients and employees between March 2 and March 5, 2024. On May 23, 2024, ADDS informed affected individual about the data breach. The stolen information obtained included names, dates of birth, mailing addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and medical information. At least 380,000 people have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of individuals who may have had their sensitive personal data compromised by the ADDS data breach.

