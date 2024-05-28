TRC Staffing Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

Loading... Loading...

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving TRC Staffing Services, Inc. d/b/a TRC Talent Solutions ("TRC"). On April 12, 2024, TRC detected suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, TRC determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer systems and thereby gained access to its data files during the period March 25, 2024, through April 12, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 158,593 individuals. The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to names and Social Security numbers.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft. If you received notice of the data breach or if you have determined that your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit https://murphylegalfirm.com/cases/trc-data-breach/ to learn more. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the data breach.



