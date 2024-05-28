nuEra Chicago to Host Exclusive Meet and Greet with Local Rap Icon King Louie

Loading... Loading...

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra, a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company in Illinois, is excited to announce a special event featuring a meet and greet with King Louie, the Grammy-nominated rapper based right here in Chicago.



This highly anticipated event will take place on June 1st, from 4 PM to 6 PM at the nuEra Chicago dispensary located at 1308 W. North Ave, Chicago, IL 60642.

The event, part of nuEra's ongoing efforts to engage and support the local community, will spotlight the RoyalTree Reserve brand that King Louie himself founded – offering promotional deals on its products.

"We are thrilled to host King Louie at our flagship location in Chicago, and to partner with RoyalTree Reserve" said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing of nuEra. "This event not only celebrates the intersection of cannabis and culture but also highlights our commitment to providing premium products and unique experiences for our customers."

Event Details:

Date: June 1, 2024

Time: 4 PM - 6 PM

Location: nuEra Chicago Dispensary, 1308 W. North Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Activities: Meet and Greet with King Louie, product promotions, and the Sesh Bus offering an enhanced cannabis experience nearby.

The Sesh Bus will be available during the event, providing attendees with the opportunity to enjoy cannabis products in a relaxed and social setting. As part of the festivities, special promotions on King Louie RoyalTree Reserve products will be available exclusively during the event.

About nuEra:

nuEra is a premier vertically-integrated cannabis company dedicated to advancing the accessibility and understanding of medicinal cannabis across Illinois. With multiple High Times Cannabis Cup wins and a commitment to quality and service, nuEra continues to set the standard in the industry. For more information, visit nueracannabis.com.

Join us June 1st for an unforgettable evening with King Louie at nueracannabis.com/dispensaries/il/chicago/.

About King Louie & RoyalTree Reserve

As stated above, King Louie is a Grammy-nominated recording artist & rapper based in Chicago.

RoyalTree Reserve by King Louie was born out of the desire to bring a sense of majesty, refinement, and nobility to the cannabis experience. Just as a royalty rule with grace and power, RoyalTree aims to rule and command the cannabis industry by providing exceptional products that elevate the senses and create memorable moments of true indulgence.

Contact: Jonah Rapino Director of Marketing jrapino@nueracannabis.com