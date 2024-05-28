Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Sale of WTG Midstream

Loading... Loading...

MIDLAND, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG ("Diamondback") today announced the sale of WTG Midstream Holdings LLC to Energy Transfer LP ET ("ET") resulting in total pre-tax consideration net to Diamondback of approximately $375 million, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments. Consideration for the transaction will consist of a mix of cash and ET common units. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.



Diamondback, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Rattler Midstream LP ("Rattler"), has owned a 25% stake in Remuda Midstream Holdings LLC ("WTG Midstream" or "WTG") since October of 2021. This sale represents ~3.5x multiple on invested capital for Diamondback. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce debt associated with the pending Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P. merger.

"We would like to congratulate Stonepeak and the WTG team on this fantastic outcome," stated Travis Stice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback. "Not only has our partnership generated an outsized economic return, but WTG's gas gathering and processing system continues to support Diamondback's substantial activity on our dedicated acreage. We are excited to further expand our relationship with Energy Transfer and expect a smooth operational transition."

About Diamondback

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

