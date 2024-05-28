Timbercreek Financial Completes $46 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentures

Loading... Loading...

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. TF ("Timbercreek" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering of $40 million aggregate principal amount of 7.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Company due June 30, 2029 (the "Debentures") with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. and including CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., ATB Securities Inc. and Manulife Wealth Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters exercised in full the over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional $6 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, resulting in the issuance by the Company of aggregate principal amount of $46 million of Debentures.

The Debentures will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TF.DB.F".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay amounts owing under its secured revolving credit facility. The Company intends to subsequently draw on the credit facility for the purpose of redeeming its 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2024, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The Debentures will mature on June 30, 2029 and will accrue interest at the rate of 7.50% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 of each year, commencing December 31, 2024. At the holder's option, the Debentures may be converted into common shares of the Company at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the business day immediately preceding the maturity date and the business day immediately preceding the date (if any) fixed for redemption of the Debentures. The conversion price will be $8.50 for each common share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and accordingly may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of, a U.S. person, except where an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Disclaimers

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, the proposed use of proceeds from the offering. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

CONTACT:

Timbercreek Financial

Tracy Johnston

Chief Financial Officer

tjohnston@timbercreek.com

www.timbercreekfinancial.com