StepStone Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. STEP today announced that Scott Hart, CEO, and Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy, are scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 9:30 am ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.



About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. STEP is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $678 billion of total capital, including $157 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

1-212-351-6106

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

1-203-682-8268