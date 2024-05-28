Engine Technology Forum Calls on the EPA to Revise its Renewable Fuel Standards

Loading... Loading...

Washington, D.C., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum issued the following statement from Executive Director Allen Schaeffer about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's renewable fuel volume determinations, known as the Set Rule:

"American employees are losing jobs in the biofuel industry because the EPA's renewable fuels policy isn't supporting growth. Last summer's announcement of disappointing future volumes for biomass-based diesel in the Renewable Fuel Standard were well-below expectations and production levels. As I said at the time, the volume set is out of touch with current conditions.

"The fallout from this policy is now becoming clearer. Fuel producers have closed down production lines causing the elimination of jobs, impacting hard-working throughout the country.

"In a May 24, 2024 letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, the Forum renewed its appeal from June 2023 and those recent calls by feedstock providers and advanced biofuel producers, to propose and finalize robust, growth-oriented 2026 Renewable Fuel Standard volumes by November. The need is great, not only because of the negative economic impact but also because of the environmental one, too.

"In addition, the Forum has launched a national education campaign to raise awareness about the importance of growth-oriented renewable fuel volumes.

"The use of those fuels immediately reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and every diesel engine, vehicle, and machine can use them. Every day that goes by when consumers and fleets aren't given the choice to use those low-carbon fuels in their vehicles because of lack of supply is a missed opportunity, stalling progress on meeting climate goals."

