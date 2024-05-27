IOTSWC 2024 closes an edition focused on disruption, chips, and cybersecurity

Loading... Loading...

BARCELONA, Spain, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the leading international event focused on the transformation of industry through disruptive technologies, closed today the doors of its eighth edition after three days of great activity at the Gran Via venue. With 377 exhibiting companies, 98 conferences and sessions, and more than 150 experts, the show strengthened its position as the leading platform for the digital transformation of all industrial sectors.

Organized by Fira de Barcelona, IOTSWC 2024 drew around 11,000 attendees who were able to see how the latest industrial innovations developed through disruptive technologies such as the Internet of Things, Digital Twins, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and 5G connectivity are providing companies new tools to face future challenges.

Leading companies such as AWS, Deutsche Telekom IOT, Digicert, Emnify, Faircom, KNX Association, iot squared, ST Microelectronics, Thales, and Txone, among others, showcased their solutions. Congress speakers included Elisa Rönkä, Global Head of Digital Buildings SaaS Sales at Siemens; Lucy Han, Executive Vice President, Building and Home Automation Solutions at ABB; Megan Samford, Director of Product Security at Schneider Electric; Madhu Pai, Global Partner Tech Lead for Manufacturing at Amazon Web Services; and Soloman Almadi, Senior Engineering Consultant at Saudi Aramco.

Chips and Cybersecurity

Semiconductors were also under the spotlight at IOTSWC. Their key role in an ever-growing digitized society was highlighted with a dedicated area within the show. Among the firms from this sector were ST Microelectronics, Lacroix, Tessolve, Würth Elektronik, and a representation of local companies including Draco Systems, Iqneo, Imasenic, Mobile Knowledge, Monocrom, Openchip, QPlox, Semidynamics, Sensing & Control, SGS Brightsight, TEF, and Trace ID.

The event was jointly held with the fifth edition of the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, organized by Fira de Barcelona and the Agència de Ciberseguretat de Catalunya, which highlighted the importance of cybersecurity in a connected world and featured companies such as Anomali, Cloudflare, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Fortinet, ManageEngine, Palo Alto Networks, Sentinel One, SoSafe, Telefonica Tech, and Threatlocker. The event organized a Hacking Village with workshops and activities, including various ethical hacking competitions.

The next edition of the IOT Solutions World Congress and Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress will take place from May 13 to 15, 2025, at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue.

For media requests please contact:

Salvador Bilurbina

email: sbilurbina@firabarcelona.com

phone: +34628162674