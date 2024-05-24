Launch Cart Announces Revolutionary AI Ads Platform, LaunchAds.ai, Showing 40x Faster Ad Launch and 105% Higher Click-Through Rates

Loading... Loading...

San Diego, CA, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch Cart, a leading eCommerce solutions provider, proudly announces early results from its cutting-edge AI ads platform, LaunchAds.ai . This innovative platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance advertising campaigns across major digital platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Spotify, and TikTok.

LaunchAds.ai is designed to automate ad creation, optimize ad performance, and provide comprehensive insights to digital marketers. The platform offers a user-friendly interface and powerful AI tools that simplify managing ad campaigns, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes.

"Our mission with LaunchAds.ai is to empower marketers with AI-driven tools that not only save time but also significantly improve the effectiveness of their advertising efforts," said Greg Writer, CEO of Launch Cart. "With features that automate ad creation and optimization, we are bringing the future of digital marketing to our users today."

Early adoption of LaunchAds.ai has shown remarkable results. The ad creation and launching process is approximately 40 times faster than native platforms. Customers have also reported a 90% reduction in ad costs and a 105% increase in click-through rates compared to industry benchmarks.



These impressive results demonstrate the platform's ability to drive higher engagement at a lower cost.

Key features of LaunchAds.ai include:

AI-Powered Ad Creation: Automates the generation of compelling ads tailored for various platforms.

Performance Optimization: Machine learning is used to continuously refine ad performance for better results.

A/B Split Testing: The technology handles difficult tasks like bidding, remarketing, match types, A/B testing, and more.

Cross-Platform Integration: Seamlessly integrates with Facebook, Google, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and more.

In-Depth Analytics: Provides actionable insights to help marketers make data-driven decisions.

Additionally, LaunchAds.ai is designed with ease of use in mind and was created by former developers from Google and Facebook. This ensures the platform is intuitive and easy to learn, enabling users to harness its full potential quickly.

The launch of LaunchAds.ai marks a significant milestone for Launch Cart as it continues to expand its suite of digital marketing tools. The platform is designed to cater to marketers' evolving needs in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

For more information about LaunchAds.ai and to explore its features, please visit launchads.ai .

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Kelly Bennett at Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com .

About Launch Cart

Launch Cart stands at the forefront of eCommerce and digital marketing innovation, redefining the dropshipping industry with its ‘On-Demand eCommerce' model. This model includes an eCommerce SaaS platform, a B2B product sourcing marketplace, and advanced banking services with a split payment solution. Launch Cart's comprehensive suite of tools includes an eCommerce-enabled website builder, an integrated CRM system with diverse digital marketing tools, and an artificial intelligent ads platform. Additionally, a planned fintech component, ‘Banking as a Service' with a split payment merchant system, is set to launch in 2025, streamlining financial transactions for online sellers. Launch Cart is dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and practicality of online business operations.

Kelly Bennett Launch Cart 949-463-6383 kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com